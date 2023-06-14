Valley Metro held an opening ceremony for the Third Street Station in downtown Roanoke Wednesday, as the facility was lauded as an example of where public transit is going.

The station, which the city council approved the plan for in 2019, is directly in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Mayor Sherman Lea expressed his pride in the opening of the station and said that it’s a noteworthy step in the commitment to Roanoke’s community vision of improving transportation facilities and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“It represents an investment in our community,” Lea said. “Demonstrated by the creation of a city that is accessible, efficient, and environmentally conscious.”

Lea said that the station has the capability to reduce traffic congestion and minimize the city’s carbon footprint as more people choose to embrace sustainable means of transportation.

“It's a great day for the Roanoke Valley, and a great day for the region," he said.

According to Kevin Price, the general manager of Roanoke Valley Metro, the station will have many new technological improvements versus the previous Campbell Court location. These improvements include information kiosks with real-time arrival predictions, and buttons on the canopies that provide updates. Price also mentioned that the station has a fully loaded staff break room, and restrooms for waiting passengers and staff.

Zach Trogdon, the public transportation director at the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation, said the DRPT was proud to be a part of the creation of this new facility.

“Of the $17.3 million of total project cost, the DRPT was about 7.8 million of that,” Trogdon said. “In public transportation efforts this is such a great example of all levels of government coming together to get something great accomplished.”

Trogdon said that the access to transit is a large proponent of the success of downtown areas such as Roanoke's.

“And the amenities here are something,... it’s hard to quantify sometimes what this means in terms of the dignity it’s going to bring to its passengers, its operators, and all traveling public.” Trogdon said. “Something like this helps you bring back that workforce…and bring people that want to use public transportation and will because they’ll have facilities like this to look forward to.

“This is the vision of where transportation is going, not just here but in the rest of the country as well.”

Photos: Roanoke's bus station grand opening