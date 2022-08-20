A Habitat haul

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley recently moved a home built by Giles Technical Center students from the GTC campus to 609 Henry Ave. in Pulaski.

Stanley Mobile Home Moving Inc. provided the service.

It is the eighth house built by the building technology students in partnership with HFHNRV, according to a news release.

The collaboration offers real-world, hands-on construction training for the students on their school campus: Habitat supplies materials, and once the students complete their portion of the build, HFHNRV moves the house to a property where it will become an affordable home for a hardworking family, according to the release.

Habitat will enlist the assistance of students from the Pulaski County Area Tech Center along with volunteers from the T.G. Howard Community Center to complete construction of the most recently moved home prior to its sale, according to the release.

Plans for construction of a second Pulaski County Habitat home are in the works through a new partnership with the Pulaski County Area Technology Center.

- The Roanoke Times