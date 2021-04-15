A Lane Stadium crowd of a different kind

What was announced by Virginia Tech as the largest vaccine clinic ever held in the New River Valley took place Thursday in Lane Stadium.

There were about 3,500 shots administered during the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Tech students held in the stadium.

Most students were ushered through Gate 3 to one of dozens of administrators below the East Stands in less than 10 minutes and on their way after the recommended 15-minute post-shot wait, according to a university news release.

The event, which was announced less than a week in advance, was organized and overseen by the the New River Task Force and the New River Health District and encompassed a substantial volunteer effort.

Each student received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday.

Health officials said vaccinating the student population is a high priority now that Virginia was in the second phase of the vaccination process because of their potential to spread COVID-19, not only in the New River Valley, but elsewhere as the spring semester concludes.