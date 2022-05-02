A little stickier this week in Roanoke area with periods of showers and storms

May is underway, and it will feel the part this week with highs in the low to mid 80s a few days and dew point levels creeping up near or above 60 at times in the Roanoke area.

60 is a general number we look for on dew point as the lower end of what we might call "sticky" conditions locally, and also about where the moisture level in the atmosphere really begins supporting the potential for locally heavy rain and, under the right conditions, a higher risk of a few severe thunderstorms. Even our warmer days this spring, like the weekend before this one, have seen dew points well below 60. Roanoke briefly reached a 60 dew point on Sunday, when showers and thunderstorms developed near the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, and we'll likely be back near there if not a tad higher by midweek.

An approaching cold front will again bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday, as the front presses into warm, somewhat sticky air. Some locally heavy rain is possible in the heaviest downpours, and a few strong to severe storms may be possible, though by far the greatest risk of that will be in the central U.S., where instability and shear may combine for an outright outbreak, fairly typical for May from the Plains states to the Ohio Valley.

Another storm system will affect our region late in the week with more rain and storms. The timing and evolution are a bit too early to fully discern, but another showery weekend may well be on tap, with temperatures possibly cooling back to 50s and 60s.

Monday and Thursday look like the days least likely to have rain as it is now. Your week will start with lots of sunshine and a pleasant westerly breeze to dry things out from a showery weekend and some morning fog, with temperatures poking toward the lower 80s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east. Thursday may be similar, though cooler, between rounds of showers.

It is shaping up to be a rather active pattern for severe storm potential in the central U.S. into mid-month, and we'll see some showers and storms from that blow through every now and then. It'll be a little warm and sticky at times, then a little cool and damp, but no obvious sign of runaway heat or oddly late chill as it stands now.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

