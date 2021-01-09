A look at some of the bills filed by Western Virginia lawmakers

Lawmakers have been filing bills before the General Assembly convenes Wednesday.
Delegates will be allowed to file seven bills apiece, while senators can file up to 12. Lawmakers have 10 days once session starts to file their bills.
Here is a look at some of the bills Western Virginia lawmakers have filed so far.
Criminal justice reform
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, introduced Senate Bill 1122 to repeal the remaining provisions of the Habitual Offender Act. General Assembly enacted the act in the 1968 to get repeat offenders off the road, so the Department of Motor Vehicles could declare a person a "habitual offender" when they were found guilty of three major violations or 12 minor violations in a 10-year period. The law was revoked in 1999, but there are still a large number of people who remain designated as habitual offenders who are prohibiting from driving. People need to petition the court to have driving privileges restored. The bill would require the commissioner of the DMV to reinstate a person’s driving privilege that was suspended solely based on the Habitual Offender Act.
Stanley is also reintroducing legislation to give more recourse to people convicted of crimes on the basis of “junk science." Under SB 1105, people would be allowed to challenge their criminal convictions on grounds that advances in forensic science now exonerate them or that the forensic science technique has been discredited.
Education
Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara, both Republicans from Roanoke County, have introduced legislation, SB 1132 and HB 1790, to allow schools to conduct remote learning if an emergency situation or severe weather conditions prevent children from safely coming to the school building.
Stanley is reintroducing bills to address K-12 school construction needs, including SB 1107 to create a fund to fix or repair school roofs and SB 1009 to put a statewide referendum on the November 2021 ballot asking people if the General Assembly should issue $3 billion in bonds to construct or upgrade schools.
Governor’s powers
In response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders to try and get a handle on the spread of the coronavirus, Republicans introduced several bills last year to try to weaken the governor’s emergency powers. They’re bringing some of those bills back again this session.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, filed HJ 513 to amend the Virginia Constitution. Under HJ 5001, an executive order issued in a state of emergency would expire after 45 days. The governor could call the General Assembly into special session to approve an extension of the order.
Suetterlein’s SB 1131 would similarly limit executive orders to 45 days unless the legislature took action.
Voting
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, proposed HB 1758 so that the state registrar of vital records sends the Department of Elections a weekly list of people who have died so that elections officials can promptly update voter rolls. Currently, elections officials receive a monthly update.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, introduced SB 1118 to require general registrars to verify that the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of someone applying for voter registration match the information on file in the Social Security Administration database or other database approved by the State Board of Elections. The legislation also would require that registrars verify the name, date of birth and Social Security number of all registered voters annually by Aug. 1.
Miscellaneous
Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington, introduced legislation to create “outdoor refreshment areas” so that people can walk around in designated spaces with alcoholic beverages. Under his HB 1738, a local governing body would allow a locality to set up three of these areas that can be up to one-half square mile in size. The locality would be granting restaurants and businesses with ABC licenses the ability to let patrons go outside into the outdoor refreshment area with the alcoholic beverages they purchased.
McNamara proposed HB 1791 that would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for a person to commit simple assault or battery against a sports official who is performing duties at a sporting event or on the premise of where a sporting event is happening. The offender would face a fine of at least $500 and be banned from coming near the premise of a sporting event for one year. It would also be a Class 1 misdemeanor to threaten to kill a sports official performing duties at a sporting event.