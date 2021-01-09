A look at some of the bills filed by Western Virginia lawmakers

Voting

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, proposed HB 1758 so that the state registrar of vital records sends the Department of Elections a weekly list of people who have died so that elections officials can promptly update voter rolls. Currently, elections officials receive a monthly update.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, introduced SB 1118 to require general registrars to verify that the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of someone applying for voter registration match the information on file in the Social Security Administration database or other database approved by the State Board of Elections. The legislation also would require that registrars verify the name, date of birth and Social Security number of all registered voters annually by Aug. 1.

Miscellaneous

Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington, introduced legislation to create “outdoor refreshment areas” so that people can walk around in designated spaces with alcoholic beverages. Under his HB 1738, a local governing body would allow a locality to set up three of these areas that can be up to one-half square mile in size. The locality would be granting restaurants and businesses with ABC licenses the ability to let patrons go outside into the outdoor refreshment area with the alcoholic beverages they purchased.

McNamara proposed HB 1791 that would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for a person to commit simple assault or battery against a sports official who is performing duties at a sporting event or on the premise of where a sporting event is happening. The offender would face a fine of at least $500 and be banned from coming near the premise of a sporting event for one year. It would also be a Class 1 misdemeanor to threaten to kill a sports official performing duties at a sporting event.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.