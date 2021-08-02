A major regional step to fight addiction? Coalition seeks funds for director, sustainability

A community coalition operated by volunteer leadership is seeking money from local governments to mount a sustained battle against addiction and overdoses in the Roanoke region.
Representatives of the Roanoke Valley Collective Response, which briefed the Roanoke City Council Monday and will visit other localities, said they need $600,000 over three years to hire the group's first executive director and to provide an adequate budget to begin to pursue their plan.
Reactions from several Roanoke officials suggested that the project has a strong chance of getting support.
“If the region can come together and fund a coordinator for greenways, the region can certainly come together and fund a coordinator to respond to opioids and other addiction recovery needs," City Manager Bob Cowell said.
According to the council’s briefing, what started as a group of concerned citizens and providers has grown into a 300-person-strong coalition since 2018. Representatives of safety net programs, health care, schools, government, faith communities, law enforcement, business and subject matter experts from area universities have all come to the table around a common agenda. The agenda is to fight the opioid crisis as well as addiction generally, including alcohol, with five strategies: prevention and education, crisis response, support for children and families, treatment and recovery.
The collective response steering committee met consistently throughout the pandemic and has formulated a 76-page game plan. But representatives said the project, which is administratively based at Bradley Free Clinic, needs a paid executive director and part-time staff to take pressure off volunteers, coordinate action, identify program funding and ensure long-term success. Eventually, perhaps in three years, it could become a stand-alone nonprofit organization with its own board and anti-addiction mission, representatives said.
The group, with the full name of the Roanoke Valley Collective Response to the Opioid and Addiction Crisis, is asking for help at an opportune time because the federal government has sent local governments millions of dollars in pandemic-recovery grants that can be used for community development, including tackling substance abuse. In addition, litigation has led to the first settlements with pharmaceutical companies and those dollars are going to be shared with localities harmed by the opioid addiction crisis, including Roanoke and others in Southwest Virginia.
Roanoke Councilman Bill Bestpitch proposed that the city fund the needs of the group jointly with other area local governments.
“We have more people dying from overdoses than we have from gun violence, as terrible as that is,” Bestpitch said.
There have been 35 acts of gun violence in Roanoke so far this year, while there have been 177 overdoses resulting in 26 deaths, Cowell said. Cowell didn't cite a number of gun deaths, but police have said there have been eight gun homicides.
But addiction causes harm even when it doesn't end a life.
Government analysts estimate that in a community such as Roanoke, 10% of the residents would be in active addiction currently and that they would negatively impact five times that many people, said Niles Comer, a steering committee member who directs The Haven, a Lynchburg-based residential recovery program. Addiction harms tens of thousands of people in the city alone, Comer said.
"That's not an addiction-mental health issue," Comer said, "that's a community economic, community resiliency and revitalization issue. What we as the collective response are able to do is bring together a variety of networks to expand not only how we view addiction but how we create the solution so that it ripples out into all parts of the community."
More information is available at rvcollectiveresponse.org.
“If the region can come together and fund a coordinator for greenways, the region can certainly come together and fund a coordinator to respond to opioids and other addiction recovery needs."
Bob Cowell, Roanoke City Manager