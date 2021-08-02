A major regional step to fight addiction? Coalition seeks funds for director, sustainability

The collective response steering committee met consistently throughout the pandemic and has formulated a 76-page game plan. But representatives said the project, which is administratively based at Bradley Free Clinic, needs a paid executive director and part-time staff to take pressure off volunteers, coordinate action, identify program funding and ensure long-term success. Eventually, perhaps in three years, it could become a stand-alone nonprofit organization with its own board and anti-addiction mission, representatives said.

The group, with the full name of the Roanoke Valley Collective Response to the Opioid and Addiction Crisis, is asking for help at an opportune time because the federal government has sent local governments millions of dollars in pandemic-recovery grants that can be used for community development, including tackling substance abuse. In addition, litigation has led to the first settlements with pharmaceutical companies and those dollars are going to be shared with localities harmed by the opioid addiction crisis, including Roanoke and others in Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke Councilman Bill Bestpitch proposed that the city fund the needs of the group jointly with other area local governments.

“We have more people dying from overdoses than we have from gun violence, as terrible as that is,” Bestpitch said.