A note to our customers
A note to our customers

The Roanoke Times

 The Roanoke Times | File

Dear Reader:

The Roanoke Times is experiencing higher-than-normal call volume, which has led to longer-than-expected hold times for our subscribers and delays in our call-back feature. Our customers are very important to us and we apologize for any inconvenience. We are working diligently to fix the issues and expect to have these problems resolved within the next two weeks. We appreciate your loyalty to The Roanoke Times and your patience during this process. For immediate customer service attention you may also e-mail us at customer@roanoke.com. Thank you

