A note to readers about a mix-up of pages in Explore Virginia
A note to readers about a mix-up of pages in Explore Virginia

The Roanoke Times had a production error in Friday's edition, in which two pages were inserted incorrectly in the Explore Virginia special section and the Sports pages inside the Virginia section.

To fix the issue, please pull the single combined page 5 and 6 from the Virginia/Sports section and switch it with the combined single page 5 and 6 in the Explore Virginia section that ends with the comics and puzzles.

We apologize for the confusion and hope you enjoy today's edition.

