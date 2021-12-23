A note to readers: No print edition for Christmas Day

A note to our readers:

There will be no newspaper printed for Christmas Day. Comics and puzzles for Friday and Saturday appear inside Friday’s newspaper on pages B9-12. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Friday and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.

The newspaper’s offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday. For circulation matters, contact customer service at 540-981-3211 or customer@roanoke.com.

Finally, while our offices will reopen on Monday, they will do so virtually. We no longer be will operating out of 201 Campbell Ave. in downtown Roanoke, as we prepare to turn the building over to its new owner, the city government, later in January.

Instead, our news, circulation and advertising departments will be working remotely until our new offices in the nearby Commonwealth Building are ready in 2022. Our office phone numbers will continue to function.