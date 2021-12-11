A pipeline runs through it: Stream crossings by the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Construction workers were nowhere to be seen. The 42-inch diameter steel pipe had been buried on the steep slopes on both sides of Honeysuckle Road, which follows the ridgeline not far from a row of television and radio towers visible from the valley below.

From a distance, the completed right-of-way resembled a ski slope waiting for its first blanket of snow.

Two plastic tubes protruding from the ground offered the only hint of what was below: “Warning. Gas Pipeline. MVP.”

The yellow and black lettering is a standard warning for all pipelines, meant to prevent any digging that might disturb the highly pressurized natural gas that will be shipped through the region.

But to Roberta Bondurant, a longtime pipeline opponent who lives nearby, the signs stand for much more.

The route of a “mega-pipeline” across steep slopes raises the risk of water pollution, landslides, explosions, marring of the landscape and other dangers for residents in its path, who Bondurant called “pipeline prisoners.”

On Tuesday, she said, “the water board has the opportunity to do real environmental justice.”

