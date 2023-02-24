The spirt of Ukraine was evident in downtown Roanoke on Friday evening, during a rally to support the Eastern European country, one year after the Russian invasion began.

More than 60 Ukrainian-Americans, friends, family and supporters gathered outside Roanoke Public Library for the rally and march that lasted almost two hours and ended at Freedom Plaza.

They expressed thanks for the local support and shared personal stories of their war-torn country.

Olena Kuhfahul, a Ukraninan-American who has lived in Roanoke for seven years, spoke about her brother, who has fought on the front lines throughout the war. Kuhfahul said she worries constantly about his survival.

Ihor Mostovyi and his wife, Anzhelika Didkivska came to Fincastle as refugees two months ago with their 9-year-old son, through President Joe Biden’s Uniting for Ukraine program. Holding a large blue and yellow Ukrainian flag supported on his shoulder, Mostovyi spoke to teary-eyed people who were also sporting colors of the Ukrainian and American flags.

“We are from Bucha," he said. "I think a lot of you know the place. The war was started from there and we are the luckiest family in the world, because during that period we were abroad, we were not in Ukraine.”

Mostovyi and Didkivska were on vacation when Russia invaded. Construction workers were putting the final touches on what was supposed to be their new home.

“It was the house of our dreams and we spent a life to build it,” Mostovyi said.

Days after they left, the war broke out, and he received a call from a worker.

“They said, ‘Unfortunately, you don’t have nothing. You don’t have house, cars, business, everything destroyed' … We was smashed,” Mostovyi said of how he and his family felt. “We was just lucky to stay alive.”

Mostovyi said he wanted to get a gun and go to Ukraine to fight in the war but his wife talked him out of it. They never made it back home. They never said goodbye.

“Everyday we talk to our families because they are still there. I lost more than 350 people who I know personally,” Mostovyi said.

Inna Payne, a Ukrainian American who has lived in Roanoke for more than 13 years and still has family in Ukraine, spoke during the gathering.

“Together we can win, and together we can have freedom in Ukraine,” Payne said. Payne thanked Roanoke's residents and city council for all their support over the past year.

Mayer Sherman Lea and city council member Joe Cobb also spoke at the event.

Days earlier, the city announced that it had joined with Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc. in putting a hold on its relationship with its sister city in Pskov, Russia. City council also voted to bring down the Russian Flag flying downtown.

After the rally, the group held a candlelight vigil in Market Square, with 365 seconds for each day of the war. The sound of a heartbeat played on a portable speaker with a somber voice echoing atrocities of the war through the year.

As the sun set, the crowd marched through downtown to Freedom Plaza. This time, the portable speaker bumped Ukrainian dance music. A handful of beeping sounds came from cars passing by the marchers. The yellow daffodils sprouting around town and the glowing blue, dusk sky matched the Ukrainian flags that the marchers held.

Mostovyi said that he likes America, Botetourt County, Roanoke and the people here, “but heart and soul stay [in Ukraine].”