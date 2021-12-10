A rescue dog star is born for the ‘The Nutcracker’ stage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A wave of donated blankets, toys and other gifts has come in for Luna as she works to recuperate. Supporters also were moved to donate over $9,000 to a fund dedicated to the care of neglected or abused animals brought to Angels.

Tips received after police issued an appeal for information helped animal wardens identify the dog’s owner, a Roanoke man, who’s been charged with animal neglect, authorities said.

Custody of the dog has been granted to Angels. The animal shelter has fielded many offers from families volunteering to foster Luna.

The selection of a final foster family is underway now, Reynolds said.

Luna still has a long road ahead, including surgery, but she’s gaining strength every day and appears to be out of the woods from the medical crisis she was facing when first rescued.

She has taken in all the changes around her, including test runs of the ballet conducted with the cast, with a quiet curiosity and an appreciation for the plentiful pets, said Reynolds.

Overall, she said, Luna is on track for a happy holiday season.