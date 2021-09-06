A scout's vision turns into Blacksburg view

Gordon McCrickard is enjoying the view of a new pollinator garden that is attracting insects and birds next to the Blacksburg Parks and Recreation running track on Patrick Henry Drive.
The 40-foot-by-150-foot garden is an end result of his Boy Scouts of America Blacksburg Troop 704 Eagle Scout project. McCrickard wanted his project to protect and provide for the environment while enhancing the landscape. McCrickard had fellow scouts, friends and family members help with the project.
- Matt Gentry