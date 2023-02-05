Plenty!, the local food bank in Floyd County, received a tractor-trailer load of food donated by the Floyd Chapter of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thursday.

More than 38,000 pounds of food on 24 pallets arrived from Salt Lake City Utah — the church’s national headquarters — after members in the Floyd chapter of the church found out there was a need for donations in their community.

Plenty! is a volunteer-run nonprofit foodbank for any resident in Floyd County. “This is one of our biggest donations ever and really comes at a time when many more people are needing help obtaining groceries to feed their families,” wrote Plenty! board member Helen McClain in an email.

- Matt Gentry