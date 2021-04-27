A sign of the times: Christiansburg businesses enjoying some good humor

The pharmacy rents out its marquee for personal greetings, from birthday recognitions to anniversary celebrations, so operations manager Michael Quinones is a part-time warrior.

“I only have like, one day a week that I can put something up on there,” he said. “So we’ll have one of something of this Sunday for the sign wars.”

Customer response has been positive, Quinones said.

“It’s been nice to see a lot of people enjoy it,” he said. “Just with COVID going on, it’s kind of given them something else to focus on.”

The phenomenon has been shared across social media and on April 16 spawned its own Facebook page: Christiansburg, VA Sign War. There delighted residents share snapshots of the faux fracas, tracking it as it marches through the area.

Six days after the page went live, the group had gained 10,000 members, some from as far away as Australia, administrator Anthony Woodyard said.

“I think right now people are looking for some fun and lightheartedness in the world,” the grief counselor said. “Just helping to give our businesses and the community a platform for some exposure in a time when they really can use it … has been really rewarding.”