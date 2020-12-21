A special treat to shine in the evening for skywatchers tonight

An unusual event has been occuring in our southwestern sky shortly after sunset over the past two weeks. The bright, unmistakable Jupiter first approaches, then appears to merge with, and finally passes the dimmer Saturn. Stargazers call this the “Great Conjunction.”

On Monday, which is also the winter solstice, the two planets appear at their closest, so close that many people will see them shining as a single star-like point. Sharp-eyed folks, however, will still be able to barely distinguish the pair, while binocular users will easily spy them as separate bright points.

Don’t worry, Jupiter and Saturn are in no danger of colliding. Even though they appear to bump into each other in our sky, they are still 470 million miles apart, which equals five times the distance between Earth and the sun.

To see this fascinating sight, simply look toward the southwest at 6 p.m. for Jupiter, the brightest point of light in that part of the sky. Saturn shines immediately to its upper left. On Wednesday, the crescent Moon glows below the giant planet making it easy to identify, and on the following night, the Moon lies to the left of Saturn.