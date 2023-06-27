Home Instead held its first Caregiver Cook Off on Tuesday to highlight its partnership with Meals on Wheels and to spread awareness about senior isolation.

The competition was held at the Local Office on Aging’s Center for Health and Wellness.

“We know how difficult social isolation is in impacting our senior adult population,” said Betsy Head, co-owner of this Home Instead franchise. “Covid actually exacerbated that problem.”

Home Instead has worked with Meals on Wheels through the LOA for a long time, including driving a route to provide food for homebound seniors and holding a Christmas program to provide gifts for seniors in need, Head said.

“Seniors who are home alone without social interaction regularly eat more poorly, their health suffers from that, their medications don’t work as well because they’re not eating the right foods, and their health declines,” Head said. “Once we get social interaction involved in meal times, we have an opportunity to change their lives.”

The U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness and isolation an epidemic. The adverse effects a lack of social connection can have on older loved ones. Studies indicate social isolation can dramatically impact older adults’ health and prevent them from getting proper nutrition. In fact, lacking social connection can increase the risk for premature death as much as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to information provided by Home Instead.

Home Instead volunteers provide social interaction and check up on their senior clients. The caregivers can provide support and intervention if something is wrong with the senior.

“While we don’t teach them cooking, our caregivers are great cooks,” Head said. “We have caregivers in homes providing meals and companionship every day, and we’ve been doing this in Roanoke for 22 years.”

While Tuesday's cook-off was held to raise the awareness, it also celebrated the caregivers. They were nominated by their clients. Head said one caregiver received two separate nominations.

The caregiver’s food entries Tuesday were judged on taste, appearance, perceived nutritional value, and affordability. There were three judges, one from Home Instead, one from the LOA, and one from Spirit FM radio. Attendees were also given the opportunity to pick a people’s choice award.

Martha Akers, a senior client of Home Instead and an attendee of the cook off, said that her caregiver has had a very positive influence on her life.

"I have problems with getting around and arthritis, so it’s a big help to have someone there," she said.

Akers said she had taught her caretaker Crystal the recipes that Crystal used in the cook-off.

“I taught high school home economics for 23 years. We were talking and she mentioned that she had never taken home economics, so I’ve had fun giving her lessons.” Akers said. “I learned the recipes she’s using from my mother, so it’s been great passing them down.”

Akers said she has been with Home Instead for almost three years. She said Crystal is with her for multiple hours every weekday, and that several times she has fallen and Crystal has been there to help her.

Home Instead is planning on making the caregiver cook-off a yearly event, happening every June, Head said.

The LOA building was used because it is a congregate site for the Meals on Wheels program, and that it was a place where the clients that are not homebound can get social interaction during meal times, Head said.

“It’s special that we are able to break bread together over a table in a room that is made to combat the issue we’re raising awareness for," she said.