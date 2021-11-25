A Thanksgiving blessing: There's always room at the table

The smell of delicious thanksgiving meals could be detected just outside Christiansburg Presbyterian Church in downtown Tuesday.

In the second floor church kitchen eight Room at the Table volunteers were busy preparing a hundred free meals for pickup and delivery as part of the church ministry. Room at the Table began during the pandemic in June 2020 and provides free meals for those concerned about food every Tuesday afternoon from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

Meals are available for pickup in the back parking lot of the church located at 107 West Main St. in Christiansburg.

The Thanksgiving meal offering was turkey, dressing, green beans with onions, mashed potatoes, rolls and homemade pumpkin pie. In addition to Room at the Table, the ministry has partnered with 3 Strand Church in Christiansburg to create a food pantry called For your Table.

Finical donations are welcome to the food accessibility efforts and can be made by contacting Christiansburg Presbyterian Church 540-382-2802.

— The Roanoke Times