A towering responsibility

Altieri and Rankin are spearheading a $15,000 fundraising campaign to finance the construction of the 18-foot tower atop the school’s “Sledding Hill.” They have vowed to match the first $3,000 in contributions, and are close to doing so. The tower will be outfitted with a nonintrusive web cam so that Radford schoolchildren and Radford University students can study the swifts’ behavior and life cycle.

“Chimney swifts are a ‘near-threatened’ species here and ‘threatened’ in Canada,” Rankin said. “The loss of nesting sites in traditional chimneys has hurt them; that, and the decline of the insect population.”

Old factories and older schools with huge chimneys like McHarg’s are being torn down, and most new houses don’t have suitable chimneys. Homeowners who do have chimneys are capping them or lining them with metal for fire safety. The swifts, who return to their natal nesting area year after year, are left without protective homes.

The loss of chimney swifts is a loss to the community. A swift dines on up to 12,000 mosquitoes, termites, flies and other insects a day during nesting season. But the attraction for many people, including Rankin and Altieri, is the beauty of the swifts’ swooping flight and their murmuring chitter.