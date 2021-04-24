'A wonderful shift in thinking': Roanoke Valley nonprofits work together to meet pandemic needs

The worried man on the phone asked Anne Marie Green whether he could safely make himself a ham sandwich.
The call had come in on the 211 line during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under a contract with the Virginia Department of Social Services, the Council of Community Services in Roanoke runs Virginia 211, a helpline that refers callers to health and human service agencies that can meet their needs. Administrative staff, including Green, the council’s president, were personally fielding calls about COVID.
“As the pandemic started, and the governor started having all his press conferences, he then would say, ‘Call 211 for more information,’” Green said. “We were blown out of the water.”
Call after call came in. The man calling about the sandwich wanted to know whether he needed to wash his grocery packages, since the check-out clerk had touched them. “This is the kind of questions people were asking back then,” Green said. “They were lonely, and they were scared.”
In March 2020, as the stark reality of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Roanoke Valley nonprofits dedicated to providing for the needs of the most vulnerable in society had to leap feet-first into the crisis, even as funding dwindled and volunteers became scarcer. A year and a month later, most of these organizations are nimbly managing the challenges brought on by the pandemic, though some face uphill trudges.
“I think the greater beauty and strength of that nonprofit network shone through during the pandemic, in terms of people's responsiveness, their willingness to work together, and their commitment,” said Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley.
The earliest weeks were the toughest. However, between influxes of federal aid and benefactors recognizing and responding to dire circumstances with deeper giving, some organizations have been able to expand, hiring more staff and acquiring a level of resources that wouldn’t have been achievable in an ordinary year.
“We found a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get funding to replace some much-needed depleted equipment, and we did,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We were able for the first time in our history to get resources that we weren’t able to get otherwise.”
For an unfortunate few, the economics of the pandemic had more drastic consequences. JDRF, dedicated to raising money for Type 1 diabetes research, no longer has a Roanoke office after the national organization reduced its staff by half in response to revenue losses. Going forward, the organization’s efforts in this region are completely in the hands of volunteers.
“We’re still working hard, we’re still raising money, we’re still working towards the vision,” said Sally Southard, chair of the outreach committee for JDRF in Virginia. “There’s been a lot of hardship and sadness along the way.”
Many organizational leaders in Roanoke cited a silver lining: an unprecedented level of cooperation and coordination of services in response to the evolving needs.
“We’ve really done a lot of moving, from silos to systems,” said Amanda Nastiuk, executive director of West End Center for Youth.
Most of that collaboration was made possible by United Way of Roanoke Valley, which led conference calls that included government agencies and health care, human services and faith-based organizations. In the beginning, those calls took place weekly; now, they’re monthly.
“The United Way did a really great job of bringing all of us that are used to doing our own thing our own way together and saying, ‘How about we try and do it together and meet this need?’” said Mark Johnson, president and CEO of YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Yet with a fundraising model built on office campaigns and paycheck deductions — and thus directly affected by the recent surge in unemployment — United Way in Roanoke is struggling to meet a $2.5 million fundraising goal.
The shortfall threatens to hamper United Way’s coordination of services, “sacrificing the efficiency that would come out of people working together rather than in their own separate buckets,” Hamilton said.
Working toward full throttle
During the first three months of the pandemic, the nonprofit sector lost about 1.64 million out of 12.5 million jobs nationally, according to tallies reported by the Center for Civil Society Studies at John Hopkins University.
As of the end of March, about half of those jobs had been recovered. The center estimated that it will take 1½ years for the sector to reach pre-pandemic levels of employment.
Arts and culture nonprofits have been hurt the worst, with nationwide jobs that numbered about 356,000 in February 2020 reduced by almost a third, according to the center’s statistics. The largest nonprofit category, health care — which includes Carilion Clinic — is arguably the healthiest category, with 243,000 jobs lost out of an estimated 12.5 million prior to COVID-19.
The Johns Hopkins center’s tallies show that other categories of nonprofits, such as education and social assistance, are operating with a workforce reduced by an average of 9%.
In Roanoke, some human services nonprofits avoided deep job cuts by temporarily reassigning idled workers to new tasks when programs were shut down.
When Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley closed its ReStore, the nonprofit kept its home construction and renovation projects on schedule with help from store staff, as the pandemic reduced Habitat's volunteer numbers by half. The ReStore has since reopened with reduced hours. “We’re not full throttle, you know, we're not where we were,” said Karen Mason, Habitat Roanoke's executive director. “But we’re getting there.”
“We originally ended up laying off our store employees. Our stores were closed, obviously,” said Mary Ann Gilmer, vice president of mission services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Then, fortunately, we were able to offer everyone the opportunity in our retail stores to return. Our workforce training programs, those folks all went to a work-from-home environment.”
As the shutdowns began, YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge laid off four of its 44 full-time employees and had no hours to offer 475 active part-time staff such as fitness instructors and lifeguards. Contemplating the next steps, “we said we’re going to hold on to our full-time staff as long as we can,” Johnson said. The message to employees was, “Whatever your duties were, right now your duties are all the same.”
The YMCA focused on emergency childcare with social distancing protocols in place. “It was a lot of staff to not many kids,” Johnson said. “Early on, it was financially not helping our bottom line.”
Y staff asked to help Meals on Wheels, as the Local Agency on Aging, which runs the program, had developed a shortage of volunteers. Y staff also did grocery shopping for older Y members who couldn’t go out. “We just tried to stay in touch with the people that were part of who we were and and continue to support them in as many ways as we could,” Johnson said.
At moments when it seemed the Y might be forced to make drastic staff reductions after all, support from the board of directors and influxes of federal aid staved off disaster. Also, about 1,200 of the Y’s 18,000 members allowed bank drafts to continue, essentially donating their membership fees while facilities were closed.
Right now the Y’s five branches have reopened, and about 400 part-timers are back at work. However, the Y also lost about 5,000 members. As Johnson put it, the Y is operating at 70% of its pre-COVID income with 87% of its former expenses, though membership numbers are slowly rising.
“Every time the governor talks, we’re trying to figure out what the next adjustment is,” Johnson said. “You’re going to learn some things in this type of environment that you probably could have never learned any other way. How do we take that forward and serve the community better than we ever have?”
Fortunate for now
Smaller nonprofits such as NAMI-Roanoke Valley and On Our Own of Roanoke Valley, which provide support groups and activities for people with mental health diagnoses and their loved ones, have moved most of their meetings to virtual platforms like Zoom.
“We’re doing karaoke over Zoom on Fridays,” said On Our Own executive director Robin Hubert.
“We’re able to have presenters from everywhere come and present and we have had just the most unbelievable presentations,” said Shey Dillon, president of NAMI-Roanoke Valley. “It’s opened our eyes to maybe some new ways that we could utilize technology and utilize the skills we’ve had to develop.”
NAMI had arranged meetings so parents could come and participate without distraction while volunteers minded their young children. Losing that extra help makes virtual meetings harder for those parents, Dillon said. Lack of face-to-face peer support can also making coping with mental illness and substance abuse difficult.
Though On Our Own’s drop-in center on Elm Avenue is still closed because of COVID-19, the nonprofit’s crew of eight part-time employees has been setting up outdoor activities like bingo and lawn games, Hubert said.
Other drop-in centers, like one run by Salvation Army of Roanoke Valley, have also closed. “We just didn't have the funding to keep that open,” said Salvation Army Lt. Matthew Tidman.
Turning Point, the unit’s secure shelter for survivors of domestic violence, has continued to operate. “We had to make sure that clients and staff were wearing masks,” Tidman said. “We also had to institute a policy of any new families that came in had to quarantine.”
Because of safety concerns, “we had to close our day support programs for individuals with significant disabilities. Our day support staff was laid off,” said Gilmer with Goodwill Industries. “Those programs have been a little slower to return. As we’re seeing individuals get vaccinated that are in the program, they’re coming back.”
RAM House, the Roanoke Valley’s largest day shelter, run by Roanoke Area Ministries, still serves from 80 to 120 meals a day, though because of social distancing, every once in a while guests have had to wait outside and applicants for aid had to wait in their cars for enough space to open up.
Roanoke Area Ministries executive director Melissa Woodson and marketing director Molly Archer had only been on the job about a month when the pandemic shutdowns began.
“We really rallied around together as a team and figured what are the guidelines that we need to do to keep everybody safe,” Archer said. “We have a very vulnerable volunteer base. A lot of our volunteers are senior citizens who’ve been with us for decades.”
A fair portion of RAM House’s guest traffic comes from the Roanoke Rescue Mission. That traffic was reduced the couple of times that the Rescue Mission, despite extensive cleaning and social distancing protocols, had to go on lockdown.
“We’ve been very, very fortunate,” said Lee Clark, the Rescue Mission’s CEO. “Back in the summer and early fall, we were running about 140 people a night here in our programs, and in our emergency shelter. We didn’t have our first case of COVID amongst our general shelter and program participant population until September.”
The Rescue Mission established dedicated quarantine spaces within its buildings. “When we did start to have some cases, we’ve been able to keep those very isolated,” he said. The doctors and nurses who volunteer at the mission’s Fralin Free Clinic have been able to provide guidance and monitor those who have tested positive or have been exposed.
“Luckily and fortunately, we haven’t had any individual experiencing homelessness pass away from COVID during the pandemic, and really have had a limited number of cases,” said Matt Crookshank, human services administrator for the city of Roanoke.
Since April, under Crookshank's management, the city has used federal and state COVID relief funds to create a program that puts homeless people who are at high risk from the virus into hotel rooms.
That process has been overseen by ARCH Services, a Roanoke organization that merges two longtime shelters: Bethany Hall, for women seeking substance abuse treatment, and Trust House, a homeless shelter with a focus on veterans. As part of this arrangement, ARCH has used Trust House as a place to quarantine homeless clients who need it while housing its usual residents in hotel rooms.
At most the hotel program could serve 90 at a time. “We’ve served 269 total individuals going back to last April,” Crookshank said.
With vaccinations winding up, the hotel program is winding down, no longer admitting new participants and placing the current ones in permanent housing. “We’re planning to have it totally phased out by the end of June,” Crookshank said.
Meanwhile, the Rescue Mission’s daily population has been rising toward 180, about the same number that were staying in the shelter before the pandemic. “A lot of the population that we’re serving, they were maybe the hardest hit from job loss,” employed in industries such as service and retail, Clark said.
Nonprofits that focus on homeless assistance are bracing for what will happen when the eviction moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally gets lifted. In March, the moratorium was extended to June 30.
The Council of Community Services, in charge of the Community Housing Resource Center that helps families that have been evicted find new homes, received a $140,000 state Homeless Reduction Grant in March.
When the moratorium ends, “it’s going to hit the homeless provider community just like a cannonball — I can’t imagine — because there are so many people that are behind in their rent,” said Green, the council director.
Tighter funding, greater needs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia formed in 2002, a merger of two smaller organizations based in Roanoke and Blacksburg. And in December, with problems from years of dwindling revenue accelerated by the pandemic, the nonprofit shut down for good.
Total Action for Progress in Roanoke stepped in to take over the defunct organization’s signature one-on-one mentoring program.
TAP President and CEO Annette Lewis said that “TAP was pleased to be contacted and asked to operate the mentoring program.” Because the fees to remain affiliated with the national Big Brothers Big Sisters program were too costly, TAP expanded its Super Hero Kids youth program and formed Super Hero Kids Connection to foster and build the matches that were handed over.
Much as Feeding Southwest Virginia benefited from an unprecedented level of emergency funding and donations, multiple federal grants allowed TAP to expand programs and hire additional staff to better meet the education, training and employment needs of struggling families, Lewis said.
TAP’s Head Start programs, which serve 1,000 preschool-age children, required the nonprofit to negotiate the same obstacles that public school systems faced. “Our challenge was to reduce classroom sizes and have the required number of staff-to-student ratio,” Lewis said. TAP began offering Head Start in a hybrid model in September, with parents having the options of on-site or virtual classes.
In southwest Roanoke, West End Center, which has 10 employees as opposed to TAP’s 326, faced the same issues with COVID-19 protocols when the facility reopened in June. The center, which runs summer and after school programs, can accept 180 children at full capacity. During the pandemic, it has served as a virtual learning center, assisting children with online classes.
“We have 80 enrolled. We’re seeing about 60 kids a day, on average,” said Nastiuk, who became executive director after longtime leader Joy Parrish retired last May. “The risk to our children to not open was just so much greater than the risk of opening. Our staff have their masks on. Our staff are washing their hands. We’ve been extremely fortunate.”
In 2020, the center held two two-week shutdowns out of an abundance of caution after getting notice of the possibility of exposure, even though state health officials advised that the circumstances did not require lockdowns, Nastiuk said.
All the valley’s nonprofits that hold large scale annual fundraising events either had to cancel them or re-imagine them in an online format. For West End Center, that meant turning the annual Spring Bling gala at Hotel Roanoke into a virtual silent auction. “We did almost as well as we had done, when we had the live event, which is really saying something,” Nastiuk said. The next virtual Spring Bling starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
Other virtual fundraising efforts have not done as well, however, and West End Center ended up doubling weekly tuition fees from $15 to $30 to stay viable. The nonprofit allows parents to volunteer in exchange for tuition credit and can offer scholarships. “We're not going to lose a family because they can’t pay,” Nastiuk said.
The loss of traditional fundraising channels has been tough to make up for. United Way of Roanoke Valley is trying to match the $2.5 million raised in fiscal year 2019-20, “knowing that needs would be greater with more families struggling because of the pandemic,” Hamilton said. As of mid-April, with three months left in the fiscal year, the United Way has raised $1.8 million — $700,000 shy of its goal.
Hamilton, who describes herself as a “glass half-full” person, said the United Way is doing everything the organization can to reach every possible donor. Adding urgency to these efforts: United Way is processing the results of its latest ALICE household survey.
The acronym stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed,” and the survey’s goal is to measure the pandemic’s economic effects on households that were already struggling financially and what the needs of those families are.
Unlike grants, which can have restrictions on how they’re spent, pledges to the operating fund will allow the United Way to continue helping other nonprofits connect and share resources.
The COVID community response calls that United Way presided over were extremely valuable, said Ahoo Salem, executive director of Blue Ridge Literacy. “Everybody would come together. There would be information about everything that was changing so rapidly back then, but also all these other resources that are there to help organizations to meet the demands of their target population.”
“There’s really a wonderful shift in thinking,” Hamilton said.