'A wonderful shift in thinking': Roanoke Valley nonprofits work together to meet pandemic needs

RAM House, the Roanoke Valley’s largest day shelter, run by Roanoke Area Ministries, still serves from 80 to 120 meals a day, though because of social distancing, every once in a while guests have had to wait outside and applicants for aid had to wait in their cars for enough space to open up.

Roanoke Area Ministries executive director Melissa Woodson and marketing director Molly Archer had only been on the job about a month when the pandemic shutdowns began.

“We really rallied around together as a team and figured what are the guidelines that we need to do to keep everybody safe,” Archer said. “We have a very vulnerable volunteer base. A lot of our volunteers are senior citizens who’ve been with us for decades.”

A fair portion of RAM House’s guest traffic comes from the Roanoke Rescue Mission. That traffic was reduced the couple of times that the Rescue Mission, despite extensive cleaning and social distancing protocols, had to go on lockdown.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate,” said Lee Clark, the Rescue Mission’s CEO. “Back in the summer and early fall, we were running about 140 people a night here in our programs, and in our emergency shelter. We didn’t have our first case of COVID amongst our general shelter and program participant population until September.”