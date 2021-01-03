A year with the virus

Carilion restricts visitors.

On March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam orders all public schools to close. The announcement comes as Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Baffoe-Bonnie host a news conference at city hall to say the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Shamrock Festival are canceled. All city events and libraries are closed for 30 days. The state’s colleges and universities extend spring break and move classes online.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 30 cases, mostly in Northern Virginia. There are no cases in this region.

“There is lots of rumor going around. And this happens in times of new diseases. It is important to always go to the right source,” Baffoe-Bonnie says. “As far as I know, looking today, there are no cases in the southwestern Virginia area. And our efforts now are to try and do everything we can to keep it that way.

“If there is one thing I want to leave from here: Hand-washing saves lives. It’s very simple. You want to do it frequently,” he adds.

On March 14, Virginia records its first death: a man in his 70s who lived in the Peninsula Health District.

A few days later, Carilion and the Salem VA halt all nonessential surgeries and procedures, and the governor begins regular briefings.