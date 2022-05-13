ABC store may open next to Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea in downtown Roanoke

Authorities plan to open an ABC liquor store in downtown Roanoke if ongoing lease negotiations succeed.

The desired spot is 121 Campbell Ave. SW, which sits beside Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea, said Dawn Eischen, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Don Petersen, owner of Metropolitan Properties, which owns the building, cautioned that no final decision has been made.

"I wouldn't say it's a done deal. It could go either way," he said.

The ABC received three negative phone calls or emails in reaction to the proposal as well as some positive feedback, all of which were considered before authorities decided to go forward, Eischen said. Other factors that went into the decision included the location’s demographics, population density, traffic patterns, rental rate, accessibility, feasibility for deliveries, distance to existing stores, sales at those stores and adjacent tenant mix.

The ABC's real estate committee judged the location suitable and recommended the ABC board move forward, Eischen said.

The specific criticisms were not immediately available from the ABC.

Downtown residents said in a 2018 survey that they would like to have an ABC store in the neighborhood, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

An ABC store on South Jefferson Street closed in recent years.

The objective of the planned new store is to "provide greater convenience for customers and generate revenue for the commonwealth," Eischen said.

The last user of 121 Campbell was a church, which has moved out. Decades back it housed an ABC store, Petersen said.

