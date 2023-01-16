1 man dead, another hospitalized after crash on Roanoke's Brandon Avenue

One man is dead and another was hospitalized Monday morning after two vehicles collided in southwest Roanoke.

Roanoke Police said in a social media post that the crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest.

The department's preliminary investigation of Monday's collision found that one vehicle was traveling east when the driver lost control, crashing into another vehicle that was traveling west.

The man driving the eastbound vehicle was declared dead on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel, police said.

The man driving the other car was taken to the hospital to be treated for injures police believed were not life-threatening.

"No further details can be shared at this time and this remains an ongoing fatality investigation," police said.

The crash closed both lanes of Brandon between Deyerle Road Southwest and the city boundary line.

Police said in another social media post shortly before 10:30 a.m. that the scene had been cleared and Brandon was again open to traffic.