4 juveniles hospitalized after Montgomery County 2-vehicle crash

Four juveniles were hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after their vehicle collided with another on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection with North Fork Road in Elliston, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Fire and rescue units from Montgomery County and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the scene, which involved two vehicles.

One of those vehicles was occupied by the four juveniles. Inside the other was a 60-year-old female, who was uninjured, the sheriff's office reported.

The juveniles "sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals," the sheriff's office news release continued. The crash's cause is under the investigation of the department's Crash Team.