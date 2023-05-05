A boarded-up house in southeast Roanoke sustained $16,000 in damages from a fire Thursday night.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the structure fire in the 300 block of Dale Avenue Southeast.

The first units there saw smoke and flames coming from the two-and-a-half-story vacant residence.

Firefighters located the blaze in the attic "and contained it within 20 minutes of arrival," the department said in a press release.

No first responders or residents were injured. The cause remains under the investigation of the city fire marshal's office.