Two apartments units within a Vinton residence were damaged Wednesday evening by a fire that authorities said was caused accidentally.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to the reported commercial structure fire in the 500 block of South Pollard Street at 10:25 p.m., according to a press release.

The structure is a brick house that had been turned into two apartments, the department said. Crews from Vinton's station arrived first, found smoke inside and marked it a working fire.

The department said the resident of the downstairs apartment, where the fire started, was not at home. Occupants of both the upstairs and downstairs apartments "were not officially displaced but did choose to stay elsewhere" Wednesday night.

No one was injured in the incident, but the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office estimated damages at $10,000.

After an investigation, the fire marshal's office also found that the fire was "caused by improperly discarded smoking materials."