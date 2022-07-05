 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made in northeast Roanoke hotel fire

  • 0

Police arrested a suspect at the scene of a hotel fire in northeast Roanoke Sunday night, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

At 11:50 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Orange Avenue Northeast.

The first crews to the hotel found smoke coming from a room on the first floor, the fire department said in a news release Tuesday.

"Hotel staff stated this portion of the building was unoccupied and many rooms were boarded up," the press release said. "A working fire was declared and units conducted searches to ensure all occupants were accounted for."

The fire department said the flames were quickly brought under control. Fire damage was "limited to one hotel room and smoke damage to five hotel rooms."

No one was injured. Damages were estimated at $15,000.

After an investigation, the fire department said, a suspect was arrested on-scene by Roanoke police. No further details about the arrest were released.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire evacuates Roanoke's Cotton Mill Lofts

Fire evacuates Roanoke's Cotton Mill Lofts

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded to the scene of the fire on 6th Street Southwest just one minute after the call came in. The flames were under control within 8 minutes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert