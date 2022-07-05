Arrest made in northeast Roanoke hotel fire

Police arrested a suspect at the scene of a hotel fire in northeast Roanoke Sunday night, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

At 11:50 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of Orange Avenue Northeast.

The first crews to the hotel found smoke coming from a room on the first floor, the fire department said in a news release Tuesday.

"Hotel staff stated this portion of the building was unoccupied and many rooms were boarded up," the press release said. "A working fire was declared and units conducted searches to ensure all occupants were accounted for."

The fire department said the flames were quickly brought under control. Fire damage was "limited to one hotel room and smoke damage to five hotel rooms."

No one was injured. Damages were estimated at $15,000.

After an investigation, the fire department said, a suspect was arrested on-scene by Roanoke police. No further details about the arrest were released.

