Bedford man killed in crash on U.S. 460

vsp logo
Courtesy facebook.com/VirginiaStatePolice/

State police were investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash early Sunday.

Paul Daniel Morgan, 28, of Bedford, died at the scene of the 1:30 a.m. crash in Bedford County. Morgan was not wearing a seat belt, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The emailed police report stated that the crash happened on U.S. 460, just east of Virginia 805, though maps show that 805 intersects with Virginia 122 and not 460.

According to the news release, Morgan was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota east when the truck ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected then crossed the median. It overturned into the westbound lanes.

— The Roanoke Times

