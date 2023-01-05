Bodies of two Danville men recovered at Smith Mountain Lake

The bodies of two men who went missing after their boat capsized on Smith Mountain Lake were recovered Thursday.

The remains of Landon Oakes, 21, and Zachary Travis, 20, both of Danville, were recovered near Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Tim Dooley with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The men were found not far from where the incident was reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon, according to Tim Dooley.

A person on shore called 911 after seeing the boat capsize shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Police and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department have all provided divers, equipment and manpower to locate the two Danville men. Those efforts have been hampered by bad weather in recent days as well as difficult terrain on the lake floor.

The depth of the lake where the boat capsized is estimated at around 75 feet. Trees also remain standing several feet below the surface which had made searches by divers and some of the available sonar more difficult.

When work began to create the lake in the 1960s, trees were topped to an elevation of 782 feet with everything below that elevation remaining. Full pond for the lake is 795 feet.

The Virginia State Police was able to bring in more advanced sonar equipment and additional divers on Thursday which was able to expedite the process, Dooley said. They were able to locate the two men around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

With the bodies now recovered, Dooley said DWR will now focus on the investigation on exactly how the boat overturned. He said it is likely that hypothermia set in when the two men went into the water. He said the temperature of the lake at the time was around 47 degrees.