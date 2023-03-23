A human body was found near where the car of missing Christiansburg resident Siegfried Holzer was left, Sheriff Steven Dawson of Hardy County, West Virginia, wrote in an email Thursday.

The discovery comes a month after the 86-year-old Virginia Tech engineering professor emeritus vanished after leaving his home to go to a lawn equipment store in Christiansburg.

Dawson wrote in the email that the body has been sent to the West Virginia state medical examiner's office for positive identification but that he thinks the remains are Holzer's.

Holzer disappeared on Feb. 22 after driving from his Christiansburg home to drive to the Power Zone store. When he did not return, his family activated an Apple AirTag tracking device that his family had put in his Honda Fit sedan, his son Michael Holzer explained earlier this month. Relatives alerted police as they saw that Siegfried Holzer's car was leaving the area.

The Honda was tracked north to the Shenandoah Valley town of Broadway, in Rockingham County, then onto Virginia 259, Dawson said earlier this month. It headed into West Virginia, though the electronic tracking was intermittent due to the lack of cell phone service along the route, Dawson said.

Holzer's car was located in Hardy County, West Virginia, near the community of Baker. It was parked on the side of Old West Virginia 55 and had apparently run out of gas. It was locked and the keys were not in it, Dawson said earlier this month.

Baker is at least a three-hour drive from Christiansburg.

Michael Holzer wrote in an email last week that security cameras at Power Zone showed that his father did go to the store, where he was dropping off a chainsaw for repair.

The elder Holzer had a cellphone, but did not take it with him to the store, Michael Holzer wrote.

Old West Virginia 55 winds through wooded mountains. The road shoulder where the Honda was left is along a steep slope. There are several occupied residences along that stretch of the road, as well as farm operations.

Dawson said earlier this month that search parties assisted by dogs, a helicopter, and a drone with heat imaging gear were unable to immediately find Holzer.