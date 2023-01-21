Body of female recovered from New River in Pulaski County

The body of a female was recovered from the New River by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department on Saturday.

The body was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clark's Ferry Road along with other items of evidentiary value, according the sheriff's department. It was transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke.

The discovery of the female body comes as sheriff's department recently disclosed that Jamie Leigh Frazier, a 25-year-old Dublin woman, was slain and "disposed of in the river" and had yet to be discovered. Frazier was the girlfriend of Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, who was fatally shot and dumped in the river.

The sheriff's department did not provide any details on the identity of the female recovered on Saturday. The department said the investigation is ongoing and "no further information will be released at this time."

The body of Frazier's boyfriend Thomas was pulled from the river on Jan. 14 off Clark's Ferry Road, also in the 4000 block.

Thomas and Frazier were last seen alive together on Dec. 14, according to the sheriff's department

Mark David Weiss, 52, of Draper, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder along with felonious firearm use, arson, concealing a dead body and destruction of evidence.

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Three other Draper residents, Terrance Wayne Edwards, 57, Ashley Nicole Edwards, 36, and Nolan Michael Neil, 18, have been charged with being accessories to the double homicide.

All three are also charged with destruction of evidence.

Also, Terrance Edwards has been charged with arson. Neil has been charged with arson and concealing a dead body.