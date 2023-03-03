A Salem man whose family reported him missing in early February was found dead in the city Thursday.

The Salem Police Department discovered the body of John Krippendorf, 57, off of Braeburn Drive, adjacent to LewisGale Medical Center, police said in a press release Friday.

Krippendorf's family reported him missing after he checked himself out of the Salem hospital "in the early morning hours" of Feb. 9, police said. He had been treated at the hospital for pneumonia.

"Reports of his disappearance surfaced in mid-February and a variety of law enforcement agencies and citizen groups used various methods to locate him," police said.

Krippendorf's family announced a $1,000 reward for his location. His sister, Mary Keene of Roanoke County, said last month that his car was found at home, and he did not have a cell phone when he left the hospital.

Salem police said that on Thursday they "were again searching the area where Krippendorf was last seen when his remains were discovered" around 1:50 p.m.

On Friday, the regional medical examiner's office positively identified the remains as Krippendorf's, police said. The cause of his death has not been determined.

Salem police said they "do not believe there is any evidence of foul play."