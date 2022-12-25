 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonsack-area fire injures and displaces resident

A Sunday fire damaged a Bonsack-area home and injured its sole occupant.

A chimney fire damaged a house in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in Roanoke County, and the occupant was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and Botetourt County's Read Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept. Co. 7 responded at 12:12 p.m. on Sunday to the Bonsack-area house. Heavy smoke and fire emerged from the one-story home's rear, and the blaze had spread from the chimney to the attic. Fire crews, without hydrants in the area, employed a tanker shuttle with water to fight the blaze.

The occupant, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The fire displaced that person, who was the only one living in the residence.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating and working to provide a damage estimate. 

The Roanoke County squad thanks its neighbors from Botetourt County and

Roanoke for their assistance on the fire, the news release stated.

