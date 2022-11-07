Botetourt County single-vehicle crash kills Troutville man

A Troutville man died Friday after the truck he was driving crashed in Botetourt County, the Virginia State Police said.

River Scott Lawson, 25, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and died at the scene, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Nov. 4 shortly before 10 p.m. on Trinity Road (State Route 676), one-half mile north of Route 670.

Lawson was driving a 2011 Toyota Tacoma when the truck ran off the left side of the road, was overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned.

State police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.