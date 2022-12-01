Bridge repairs, rest area paving to close sections of I-81 south

Lane closures for roadwork on Interstate 81 southbound are likely to cause travel delays between Roanoke and Christiansburg, starting as early as Monday night and lasting into the week.

And another, shorter-lived lane closure on I-81 south is scheduled to start in Botetourt County on Tuesday night, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A right lane closure for major repairs to the highway bridge over Goodwin Avenue in Roanoke County near Salem is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday, weather dependent, according to the VDOT notice. As alternate routes, consider U.S. 11/460, according to VDOT.

“The lane will remain closed around the clock and is expected to reopen prior to the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 8,” the VDOT announcement said. “Drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg will be significantly impacted during this closure.”

The bridge over Goodwin Avenue was damaged by a tractor-trailer crash. The bridge is within the ongoing I-81 widening project between exits 137 and 141, with repairs requiring reinforcement and replacement of a damaged concrete section.

Also on I-81 southbound, paving work is planned at the Troutville rest area on mile marker 158 in Botetourt County.

At the rest area, a 24-hour right lane closure is scheduled to start 6 p.m. Tuesday, with another right lane closure at that area expected to last 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

An alternate route could be Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south. The rest area has been closed since May, but if weather permits should reopen by late December, according to VDOT.

Traffic information is available online at www.511virginia.org.