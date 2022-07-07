Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County blocked due to crash

A two-vehicle crash on Challenger Avenue forced a portion of the road to close Thursday morning.

The Roanoke County Police Department said in a news release at about 8 a.m. that the east bound lane of Challenger Avenue was blocked at Valley Gateway Boulevard near the Bonsack Kroger.

"There is a detour in place but drivers can expect delays in the area," the press release said.

Police said the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. Additional information about the collision may be released as it becomes available and the road reopens.