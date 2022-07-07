 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County reopens following early morning crash

Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County reopens following early morning crash

A two-vehicle crash on Challenger Avenue closed a portion of the road Thursday morning.

The Roanoke County Police Department said in a news release at about 8 a.m. that the east bound lane of Challenger Avenue was blocked at Valley Gateway Boulevard near the Bonsack Kroger.

"There is a detour in place but drivers can expect delays in the area," the press release said.

As of about 9 a.m., the road was open again and hazmat crews were on scene cleaning up an oil spill on the road's shoulder.

Police said the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. Additional information about the collision may be released as it becomes available.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

