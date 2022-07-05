 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cotton Mill Lofts fire damage estimated at $130,000

Roanoke fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at Cotton Mill Lofts on Thursday in Roanoke.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

The fire that forced residents to evacuate an apartment building near downtown Roanoke last week started accidentally, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said Tuesday.

At 3:38 p.m. Thursday, fire trucks were dispatched to the 500 block of Sixth Street Southwest for reports of a fire at the Cotton Mill Lofts.

Crews arrived a minute later and found fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Fire fighters used a ladder truck with an aerial ladder pipe to douse the fire. The flames were contained to the exterior roof and the HVAC units.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office found the cause of the fire was accidental.

No one was injured in the incident, but the loft building retained some fire and smoke damage.

"There was some water damage to several apartments below the fire as well as the first floor foyer," the fire department said in a news release.

The total cost of the damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be $130,000.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

