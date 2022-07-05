Cotton Mill Lofts fire damage estimated at $130,000

The fire that forced residents to evacuate an apartment building near downtown Roanoke last week started accidentally, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said Tuesday.

At 3:38 p.m. Thursday, fire trucks were dispatched to the 500 block of Sixth Street Southwest for reports of a fire at the Cotton Mill Lofts.

Crews arrived a minute later and found fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Fire fighters used a ladder truck with an aerial ladder pipe to douse the fire. The flames were contained to the exterior roof and the HVAC units.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office found the cause of the fire was accidental.

No one was injured in the incident, but the loft building retained some fire and smoke damage.

"There was some water damage to several apartments below the fire as well as the first floor foyer," the fire department said in a news release.

The total cost of the damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be $130,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.