Early Friday fire damages vacant Roanoke residence

Roanoke residential fire 012723

Roanoke firefighters suppress an early Friday morning fire at a vacant residence in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS photo

An early Friday fire damaged a vacant residence in Roanoke, according to the city's Fire-EMS department.

A 12:12 a.m. alarm brought first responders to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave Southwest, where flames were seen on the rear exterior of a house from the first to second floors.

However, the blaze had not substantially reached the structure's interior and was "quickly extinguished," according to city Fire-EMS. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at approximately $10,000. The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

