Early morning Smith Gap Landfill fire burns for over two hours

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the locality's second rubbish fire this month on Thursday, this one at the Smith Gap Landfill.

At about 4 a.m., department crews from Masons Cove and Fort Lewis responded to the fire in the 8400 block of Bradshaw Road at the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority's facility.

"A neighbor noticed the glow of the flames and called it in," the fire department said in a press release.

Authorities said four units and 10 people took about two and a half hours to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

The trash fire was the second of its kind reported in Roanoke County in June. On the first of the month, a spool of coated wire caught fire in a scrap yard near Vinton.

