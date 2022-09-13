Fed by fuel, Fincastle blaze destroys race shop

No one was injured after a fire consumed a private vehicle restoration shop in Fincastle Monday night, Botetourt County Fire and EMS said.

A department Facebook post reported that its crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The first fire-medic unit on scene found a “large, detached garage that was heavily involved, with fire already blowing from a collapsed section of the roof,” the post said.

Because the garage was used as a “race shop,” the blaze was “enhanced by the highly flammable contents of the building and was able to burn undetected until noticed from the exterior of the structure.”

The garage was in a rural area of the county that does not have fire hydrants, so crews used “several tankers to shuttle water to the scene,” the post continued.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Powell said crews were on scene until shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

"We were out there for a couple of hours," Powell said. "There was a loft area with additional storage. All of that fell down into the main body of the garage, so there were layers of building materials and contents that were on fire. It took us a while to work through all that to extinguish the hotspots."

The department's Facebook post said that while the fire was "a major loss for this family," no civilians or firefighters sustained injuries.

The family's private residence was also unharmed. Powell said the house is about 75 feet away from the garage, "which they were using both as a personal race shop, as well as a garage where they were restoring some old cars."

Powell said the cause of the fire is undetermined but presumed to be accidental.

"We're unable to rule out the potential of a lightning strike. However, the area of origin is consistent with where the electrical service came into the into the garage, so it's potentially an electrical fire," Powell said. "That would be accidental in nature."