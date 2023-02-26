A Sunday morning fire damaged a residence in the 1800 block of Roanoke's Franwill Avenue Northwest, the city fire department reported.
A statement posted on Facebook said that crews were dispatched at 9:07 a.m. Flames and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived.
It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, the statement said. A cause was not yet determined.
Other details, such as whether the residence was occupied, were not released Sunday morning.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff
