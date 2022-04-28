Fire damages vacant house in southeast Roanoke

An abandoned residential structure in the 900 block of Ninth Street Southeast Roanoke caught fire Wednesday night.

The city fire-EMS department was dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. Arriving crews found heavy flames on the backside of the building and began a “defensive attack,” a press release said.

The call was upgraded to a “second alarm” in order to bring more resources to the scene, and the flames were under control in less than an hour.

Kaylynn Marshall, 22, of Roanoke said she was driving to the store when she saw smoke from the fire in the air.

“I headed down Murray Avenue,” she said Thursday, “and I just saw clouds of smoke billowing out the house, and there were several fire trucks and police and ambulances all along Ninth Street and blocking off the side roads.”

Marshall filmed the fire from her vehicle, where she said she saw other passersby stopping to watch the blaze.

“It was definitely a wild sight,” Marshall said. “I’ve never seen a house fire before. It looked like the fire had maybe started in the attic. That’s where most if not all the flames were at, at the top of the house.”

The city’s press release said no one was injured, but damages to the abandoned building are estimated at $21,000. The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

