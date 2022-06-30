 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire evacuates Roanoke's Cotton Mill Lofts

Roanoke fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire Thursday in Roanoke.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Residents of a Roanoke building evacuated their apartments Thursday afternoon due to a structure fire.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded at 3:36 p.m. to a call about a fire at the Cotton Mill Lofts in the 500 block of 6th Street Southwest.

Battalion Chief Toby Bedwell said crews from Station No. 1 on Franklin Road Southwest arrived on scene in less than a minute. They found smoke and flames showing from the roof of the building.

Bedwell said the fire was extinguished and under control in 6 to 8 minutes, and no residents or first responders were injured.  

The second and third floors of the building were evacuated. Residents on the first floor are "protected in place," Bedwell said. "They are not in danger."

One resident who lives on the second floor, Michael Crouse, said he didn't see any smoke in his room or the hallway as he was evacuating.

"But by the time I got to the stairwell, I started to smell it," Crouse said. "When I got outside and got around, I could see the flames. But they had it pretty well contained."

Another resident, Nick Phair, said he wasn't planning on evacuating himself or his cats when the fire alarms first went off. 

"You hear a fire alarm and you don't think about it," Phair said. "But when I saw the firetrucks, I figured I'd come out. So, I grabbed them. Luckily, they weren't under a couch or anything."

At about 4:30 p.m., first responders were "still in salvage and overhaul mode," Bedwell said. "As soon as that is completed, we'll start the fire investigation. We're going to be on scene for probably the next couple of hours."

Fire and smoke damage exist "mainly to the exterior of the building" on the third floor, the battalion chief said. He wasn't sure how many people were in the building when the fire began. 

"It being this time of day, with people at work, who knows?" he said.

A couple of streets adjacent to the loft building were blocked to traffic, including 6th Street Southwest and Marshall Avenue Southwest.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

