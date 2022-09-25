Four escape Salem house fire

The four occupants of a Salem house escaped a fire there early Sunday, city officials reported.

Firefighters were summoned to a residence in the 400 block of 9th Street at about 3:35 a.m. The first crews arrived within six minutes, a news release said. The four people inside the residence got out without being hurt.

Firefighters found several vehicles and a porch ablaze, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure, the news release said. The house's attic was on fire, and crews took a hose into the building.

Eventually, 26 members of Salem and Roanoke fire and rescue units joined the effort. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

A monetary estimate had not been worked up but damage to the structure was significant and the vehicles were damaged as well, the news release said. The Salem fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.