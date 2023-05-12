A Franklin County man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220, according to state police.

The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. just north of Taylor Road in the county.

State police said a 2015 Toyota RAV4 pulled out of a Carilion Clinic facility, crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 220, when the vehicle was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic, which was traveling north on U.S. 220.

Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz, the Toyota's driver, died at the scene, according to state police, and his passenger, Carol A. Montgomery, was injured and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The Honda was driven by Jeremy W. Quarles, 25, of Roanoke, according to state police. Quarles was wearing his seatbelt and was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending, according to state police.