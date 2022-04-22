 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franklin County tractor-trailer crash claims two lives

Two people are dead after a Thursday afternoon tractor-trailer and passenger collision in Franklin County.

Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday that the crash occurred at 5:29 p.m. on U.S. 220 (Virgil H. Goode Highway) at the intersection of Fork Mountain Road (State Route 683).

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze crossed the highway and failed to yield the right-of-way, police said. The Chevrolet was struck by a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling north on U.S. 220.

Wallace Lester Gusler, 90, of Collinsville, was driving the Chevrolet. Ruby Zelma Gusler, 86, also of Collinsville, was in the passenger seat. Both were wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, but no charges are pending.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

