Freezer fire at Roanoke bakery company causes $2 million in damages

A bread company’s commercial facility caught fire in northeast Roanoke Wednesday night, causing $2 million in damages.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said that at about 8 p.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 1955 Blue Hills Drive.

Crews found heavy smoke showing from the building, occupied by Bimbo Bakeries USA, and a fire in the facility’s freezer, Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a press release Thursday.

The fire was contained to the freezer and “ultimately extinguished,” the fire department said. “Three civilians were evaluated on site for minor injuries. No injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that “the fire was caused by the ignition of combustible materials from welding nearby” and deemed it an accident.

Sixteen units responded to the incident, Roanoke Fire-EMS said. The fire was under control by about 9:45 p.m., a department Facebook post said, and crews stayed on scene “for some time” to continue to extinguish the blaze and ventilate the building.

Damages to both the building and its contents are included in the Fire Marshals Office’s $2 million estimate.