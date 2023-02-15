A weekend fatal crash in Giles County occurred after a driver raced away from a traffic stop, leaving a deputy far behind, Sheriff Morgan Millirons said Wednesday.

Officers did not have Rebel Ray Hodges' car in sight when it ran off U.S. 460 west of Narrows, tumbling down a hillside from the westbound lanes to land on the side of the eastbound road, Millirons said.

"He just took off and he wrecked," Millirons said. "… It's sad and it didn't have to happen."

As Millirons shared more details about his office's involvement in Saturday's incident, he said that other information has not come in yet, including results of blood toxicology tests.

The sheriff said that early Saturday morning, a deputy saw a car swerving as it headed west on U.S. 460 and pulled it over. As the deputy walked up the shoulder toward the stopped car, it sped away, Millirons said.

By the time the deputy was back in his own vehicle, the car was out of sight, Millirons said.

"The deputy lost him," the sheriff said.

But the officer continued west on U.S. 460, passing another law enforcement officer that had a different vehicle pulled over. That officer joined the pursuit, Millirons said.

The officers drove through Narrows, then found wreckage.

"They saw some debris in the road. They didn't know what it was," Millirons said. "They got out and heard somebody holler."

According to information released Monday by Virginia State Police, Hodges, 35, of Rocky Mount, was at the wheel of a 1998 Chevrolet Prizm. Riding with him was Shaddai B. Boyer, 33, of Martinsville.

The Prizm was traveling at high speed when it went off the right side of the road, ran into a ditch and turned over, state police said. The car came back across the westbound lanes, hit a guardrail on the left side of the road, then went downhill to stop on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 460.

The wreck occurred at about 2:33 a.m. about a half mile west of U.S. 460’s intersection with Virginia 61 at Narrows, state police said.

Hodges, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died, state police said. Boyer, who wore a seatbelt, survived.

It was Boyer whose shout alerted the officers, Millirons said.