Hardy woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A Hardy woman died after her SUV struck another vehicle in Franklin County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Dana Walker Whitlow, 49, of Hardy was traveling north on Truman Hill Road, just north of Virginia116, in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1994 Dodge 3500 truck, which was pulling a trailer.

The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a state police news release. Whitlow was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was Zachary L. Harlow, 27, of Hardy. He was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured.

The VSP’s crash reconstruction team assisted with the incident. No charges are pending, the press release said, but the crash remains under investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

